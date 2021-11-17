Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Netflix releases first look of Lindsay Lohan's holiday movie

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop at The Moxy Times Square on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Lindsay Lohan
Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:55:24-05

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to acting by starring in a new holiday-themed Netflix romantic comedy.

Last week, Netflix released a first-look of Lohan on the upcoming movie set alongside co-star Chord Overstreet.

Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet in May saying, Lohan is to play, "a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Variety says the movie is still untitled and will be released on the streaming service next holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage