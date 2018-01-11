Madison chef Tory Miller takes Iron Chef crown from Bobby Flay

MADISON, Wis. - Madison chef Tory Miller walked away with the ultimate bragging rights after topping celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a TV competition Wednesday.

Miller appeared on the Food Network's "Iron Chef Showdown."

Both chefs were tasked with making meat dishes during the competition, but in the end, Miller came out on top.

Miller, James Beard award winner, is a part-owner of the Deja Food Group, which is responsible for Madison restaurants L'Etoile, Graze, Sujeo and Estrellón.

Miller thanked his family and his team on Instagram and also posted that he was "so honored and proud to be from and represent WISCONSIN!!!!!"

