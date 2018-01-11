Madison chef Tory Miller takes Iron Chef crown from Bobby Flay

Cloudy
MADISON, Wis. - Madison chef Tory Miller walked away with the ultimate bragging rights after topping celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a TV competition Wednesday.
Miller appeared on the Food Network's "Iron Chef Showdown."
Both chefs were tasked with making meat dishes during the competition, but in the end, Miller came out on top.
Miller, James Beard award winner, is a part-owner of the Deja Food Group, which is responsible for Madison restaurants L'Etoile, Graze, Sujeo and Estrellón.
Miller thanked his family and his team on Instagram and also posted that he was "so honored and proud to be from and represent WISCONSIN!!!!!"
The face I make when @foodnetwork #ironchefshowdown makes me wait all the way to the end of the season to see my episode! Finally y’all, not a drill. It’s for real this time, next Wednesday night! It’s on mofos!!! #timetobringit #again #itsalreadyalreadybeenbroughten 🔥🔥🔥
A post shared by Tory Miller (@tmills608) on Jan 5, 2018 at 11:00am PST
That moment when the chairman says your name, and you beat @bobbyflay on #ironchefshowdown @foodnetwork and your in a room full of your friends and family, next to the most beautiful and supportive woman on the planet. Thank you all for so much support. Thank you to the absolute best team ever @naganoitaru and @desireenudd for killing it, I wouldn’t have done it without you. So honored and proud to be from and represent WISCONSIN!!!!! #ironchef #winnerwinnerchickendinner #bandagedcheddar #wisco.
A post shared by Tory Miller (@tmills608) on Jan 10, 2018 at 8:27pm PST
