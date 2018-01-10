Kelly Clarkson faces backlash after admitting to spanking her daughter

"I don't mean hitting her hard. I just mean a spanking," Clarkson clarifies. Many disagreed with her parenting decision on Twitter.
I am against spanking. Sorry Kelly Clarkson, you are wrong. I was never spanked, neither was my sister, I have never had to spank my kids. If you have to spank, something is wrong in your home. Plain and simple. Get some guidance, its out there for you.
While the "Stronger" singer does not have a problem with it, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises against spanking and other physical punishments. According to their website, spanking could "undermine the relationship of trust that the child needs to thrive."
She defended her decision, saying, "My parents spanked me, and I'm fine."
While there may be some backlash about the spanking, a 2016 Gallup poll found that 62% of American parents approve of spanking. Some on social media came to Clarkson's defense.
Nobody I repeat nobody should tell a parent how to parent. Spanking your child is your decision. @kelly_clarkson if you choose to spank your kid that is fine. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.