Justin Timberlake will not use Prince hologram during Super Bowl halftime show

Prince, the Minneapolis born music legend who died in April of 2016 said in a 1998 interview that using a hologram of a deceased musician would be "the most demonic thing imaginiable."
"That whole virtual reality thing … it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song ['Free As a Bird'], manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave … that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control."
So, it would be a pretty big slap in the face to feature him as a hologram in his hometown on the biggest stage in the world.
It's not certain wether the Prince hologram was scrapped after fan and Prince family backlash, of which there was plenty...
... or, if there was never a Prince hologram in the works to begin with. However, there are rumors that the show will not go on without, at the very least, an homage to Prince by Timberlake.
Reliable sources tell me you shouldn’t expect a projected image of #Prince performing on stage next to @jtimberlake during #SuperBowlLII halftime show tomorrow. Sounds like plans involve more of an homage than anything else.