Justin Timberlake will not use Prince hologram during Super Bowl halftime show

Prince called it "most demonic thing imaginable"

4:55 PM, Feb 4, 2018
Despite rumors throughout the week, Justin Timberlake won't be using a hologram of Prince to help him with the Super Bowl halftime show

Prince, the Minneapolis born music legend who died in April of 2016 said in a 1998 interview that using a hologram of a deceased musician would be "the most demonic thing imaginiable."

"That whole virtual reality thing … it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song ['Free As a Bird'], manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave … that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control."

So, it would be a pretty big slap in the face to feature him as a hologram in his hometown on the biggest stage in the world.

It's not certain wether the Prince hologram was scrapped after fan and Prince family backlash, of which there was plenty...

... or, if there was never a Prince hologram in the works to begin with. However, there are rumors that the show will not go on without, at the very least, an homage to Prince by Timberlake.

Though, Prince and Timberlake never had a great relationship when Prince was alive.

After Timberlake released "SexyBack," Prince responded by saying, "For whoever is claiming they are bringing sexy back, sexy never left."

Early next year, Timberlake furthered the fued by mocking the 5 foot, 3 inch Prince's height.

It's safe to say, Timberlake's return to the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time since the 2004 Janet Jackson incident isn't going as smoothly as he wanted it too.

His mere presence in Minneapolis sparked tweets with the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay to fight the injustice of Timberlake preforming again whereas Jackson has been cast aside. 

 

