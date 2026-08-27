4th annual Wildflowers on the Water Festival happening Sunday at Lakeshore State Park

The fourth annual Wildflowers on the Water Festival is taking place at Lakeshore State Park this weekend.

The annual event helps Friends of Lakeshore State Park, and will include live music, a sound bowl healing experience, goat yoga, make-and-take wildflowers, activities for kids and more.

Learn more in the video below

Wildflowers on the Water Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend

It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the park. The music lineup includes several artists from the area.

There is also Goat Yoga for a Cause at Wildflowers on the Water - 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. You do have to pre-register here for the 11am goat yoga or 11:30am goat yoga and the cost is $35.

You can learn more about the event on the Wildflowers on the Water website.