Bob Saget has died at age 65

"Full House" star, Bob Saget, was pronounced dead in his hotel room tonight, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The Orange County Sheriff's Office got a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. Detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget had just done a comedy gig the night before in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65 years old.

