Bob Saget has died at age 65

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 09, 2022
"Full House" star, Bob Saget, was pronounced dead in his hotel room tonight, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The Orange County Sheriff's Office got a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. Detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget had just done a comedy gig the night before in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65 years old.

