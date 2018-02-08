Bill Murray announces Riverside Theater show

Actor Bill Murray will be in Milwaukee April 17 for a show at the Riverside Theater.

The program is described as a showcase of the core American values in literature and music and gives a nod to the works of Twain, Hemingway, Whitman, Cooper, Bernstein, Gershwin and Foster.

Murray and Vogler are friends who decided to work together after connecting on their respective artistic curiosity.

Tickets go on sale February 16.