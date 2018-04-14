Wintry Mix
HI: 36°
LO: 34°
“A Piece Of My Heart” showing this month at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
As part of its “Women in War Series," the War Memorial Center hosted a preview of the award-winning play “A Piece Of My Heart” Thursday night.
The play -- which is being produced by Cooperative Performance -- explores the war from the vantage point of women who served in Vietnam.
The performance runs from April 20 to 29 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.
For more information, click here.