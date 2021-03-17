Menu

Wisconsin superintendent candidates spar over campaign ad

TMJ4
Jill Underly (L) and Deborah Kerr (R)
Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 18:21:22-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-backed candidate to become Wisconsin’s top education official is calling on her Democratic-backed opponent to denounce her television ad running statewide.

Disagreement over the ad was the most heated flashpoint during a virtual debate broadcast Wednesday.

Former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly also sparred over how to best emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the future of taxpayer-funded voucher schools and whether the state Department of Public Instruction needs to be dismantled.

The ad in question accuses Kerr of covering up a scandal at Brown Deer that broke in 2009. Underly did not apologize for it.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
