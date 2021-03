MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New reports show Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly has the money edge over opponent Jill Kerr.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Underly generated $1.3 million in contributions between Feb. 2 and Saturday, including $775,000 from the state Democratic Party. Kerr raised only $90,465 between Feb. 2 and Friday.

The two will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has chosen not to run.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip