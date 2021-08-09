Watch
NewsPoliticalElections

Actions

Things to know on Wisconsin Republican's election subpoenas

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has taken the unprecedented step of demanding clerks in two counties turn over all the ballots and voting machines from the 2020 presidential election for what the Republican is calling a “cyber-forensic” review of the results. Brandtjen sent clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties subpoenas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, demanding all the ballots cast in the counties and voting equipment ranging from tabulation machines to servers. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool File)
wisconsin election
Posted at 2:44 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:44:59-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has taken the unprecedented step of demanding clerks in two counties turn over all the ballots and voting machines from the 2020 presidential election for what the Republican is calling a “cyber-forensic” review of the results.

Brandtjen sent clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties subpoenas on Friday demanding all the ballots cast in the counties and voting equipment ranging from tabulation machines to servers.

Brandtjen is envisioning a review similar to one ongoing in Arizona's Maricopa County. But it's unclear whether her subpoenas are valid, whether the clerks will comply and where she would get the money to hire experts to examine the ballots and equipment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award