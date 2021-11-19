Dunkin’s New Hot Chocolate Bombs Will Make The Holidays Even Sweeter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While there is definitely something nostalgic about making a cup of cocoa with a packet of powdered mix, if you ask me, hot chocolate bombs are the way to go. Not only are they just as easy as a powdered pouch, but they’re also fun to watch melt and they offer a richer taste.

This winter, Dunkin’ is getting in on the hot cocoa bombs trend, and teaming up with Frankford Candy to launch a Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb and Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb. The hot chocolate bombs are made with Belgian chocolate and both contain mini marshmallows inside. To make a cup of cocoa, just place the bomb in a mug, pour 6 ounces of hot milk on top and the milk will melt the chocolate shell, releasing the marshmallows and ultimately producing a rich and creamy treat.

The bombs will be available in late November at a variety of retailers including Big Lots, Ross Dress for Less, H-E-B and Christmas Tree Shops and That! You’ll also be able to find a 12-count multi-pack on Amazon and on the Frankford Candy website.

If you miss out on the limited-time Dunkin’ hot chocolate bombs this holiday season, Frankford has a handful of other bombs that are available at multiple retailers, like this 8-pack from Sam’s Club for $10 and these individual peppermint-chocolate bombs for around $2.49 at Target.

You can also find hot cocoa bombs in a variety of shapes, like skulls for Halloween or a Baby Yoda, or hot chocolate on a stick from Popbar. Simply stir the stick into any hot milk of your choice and it turns into hot chocolate!

If you’d rather make your own hot chocolate, take a look at these family-friendly recipes or these “spirited” ones if you want to make your cocoa an adults-only treat.

What flavors do you like to add to your hot chocolate?

