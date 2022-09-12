Drunk driver arrested after damaging Fond du Lac squad car

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A North Fond du Lac resident was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing into a Fond du Lac squad car Sunday morning.

The Fond du Lac Police Department reported that one of their squad cars was legally parked on the roadway facing westbound, in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.

A sedan heading westbound struck the rear of the unoccupied squad car. The driver was a 27-year-old male.

Both vehicles received damage that required them to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.