Give A Child A Book: Help get books to children across the Milwaukee area!

One book can change the story of a child's life, and you have a chance to help make a difference in our community.

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign will kick off on September 9, and we're so excited to help inspire reading by giving new books to local children across Milwaukee! The Scripps Howard Fund will be matching donations for the day, up to $200,000.

Watch below: Carver Academy students build a love for reading

Carver Academy students build a love for reading

The simple gift of a book can change a child’s life…but some local kids don’t have access to books at home.

With so many disruptions to classroom study over the past two years, giving books to children in need is more urgent than ever. More than 60% of low-income households do not have a single book for their children, so the books we give may be the only ones these children have.

When you give a child a book … you fuel their imagination and open windows to new worlds. You give them a gift that lasts a lifetime.

Every dollar we give along with the match stays right in your community to help children in need.

Your dollars will help provide important books to kids. Books that will give them the reading tools they need to be successful in school and in life.

Join TMJ4's "If you give a child a book" campaign.