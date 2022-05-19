‘Disenchanted’—The Sequel To ‘Enchanted’—Now Has A Release Date On Disney+

The 2007 musical “Enchanted” was a quirky and heartwarming take on the traditional Disney fairytale. The film helped to turn star Amy Adams a household name, and also earned her a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

And now, “Enchanted” fans can finally mark their calendars for the sequel, “Disenchanted,” which will bring Amy Adams in her role as Gisele and Patrick Dempsey in his role as her true love Robert together once again.

While the first movie showed us Gisele and Robert meeting and falling in love (as well as him learning to deal with her magical life), the sequel takes us 15 years into the future and shows us how Robert and Gisele deal with suburban life, as well as parenting a teenager. In the first film, the role of Robert’s daughter, Morgan, then 6-years-old, was played by Rachel Covey, but in the “Disenchanted” film, Morgan has been recast as Gabriella Baldacchino.

Although Covey is not coming back, other “Enchanted” cast members are, including James Marsden and Idina Menzel. And, ‘Saturday Night Live’ superstar Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast, playing the role of a villain.

Last year, Rudolph teased fans about her upcoming role as baddie Malvina Monroe, posting, “I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties…”:

What’s a good fairy tale without a great villain? I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties…. — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) May 17, 2021

And Walt Disney Studios recently gave us an up-close-and-personal look at Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams on set together:

Here’s your FIRST LOOK at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted! See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/DYfNfqFjXA — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2022

The unparalleled Alan Menken will also be returning as the composer for the “Disenchanted” soundtrack. Menken has received 11 Grammys and a Tony for his work. And, unlike last time, Idina Menzel will be singing in “Disenchanted.”

“It was a crime that in the first film, she’s in a movie musical and you have Idina Menzel, and she doesn’t sing a note,” Marsden told People magazine .”We’ve raised the bar by giving her some big, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken … I can’t say too much about what she sings, but original music, I’ll say.”

The movie is due to be released on Thanksgiving Day 2022. In the meantime, you can watch “Enchanted” on Disney+ to help you gear up for the big day.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.