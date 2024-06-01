Dinky Links Benefits First Tee Southeast Wisconsin, Could Be Someone's First Taste of Golf

MILWAUKEE — You've heard of the Dinky Rink. Now meet its summer cousin: the Dinky Links.

"Dinky Links, formerly Dinky Rinks. The area's smallest ice skating rink, has been whimsically converted into this miniature golf course here," Milwaukee Public Market manager of marketing and communications Paige Hammond said. "We're partnering with First Tee Southeast Wisconsin charity."

Which means this small course in the heart of the city, could be someone's first experience with golf.

"I have very minimal golf experience," Hammond says. "And I have had a lot of golfing time the last few weeks. And I can say that I've gotten closer to getting a hole-in-one on a miniature golf course."

Even with the Caddyshack theme? It's geared for all.

"We are very very family friendly," Hammond says. "So we're always looking for opportunities to give the community something to do. To gather around and just experience what the Third Ward neighborhood is all about."

The Dinky Links course is open through June, and all proceeds go to First Tee Southeast Wisconsin.

