Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Transportation options available for voters with disabilities

People can call the Disability Rights Wisconsin voter hotline at 844-347-8683 to get assistance.
SOULS TO THE POLLS FREE RIDES
Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 19:16:35-05

MILWAUKEE — When it comes to voting, for some it's as easy as getting in the car and going to their polling site, but it's not that easy for all Wisconsinites.

"What if you don't vote because you can't get there," said Lawrence Brown, a Milwaukee County voter.

That's a scary reality for people in the disabled community, including Brown.

"I'm looking at all my options in case by 4:30 Monday I can't set up a ride," he said.

Brown was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the late 90s. He typically goes through public transportation but has not solidified a ride to his polling site Tuesday.

"I might wheel it in a seven-year-old wheelchair and see what my luck is like," Brown said.

Barbara Beckert with Disability Rights Wisconsin said they've been fielding calls all day.

"For big elections like this one, we have a ride to the polls page," Beckert said.

For those looking to cast their ballots Tuesday, she recommends Souls to the Polls, an organization that has an accessible van available.

"If you're thinking about voting and need the van to come. Do not delay and make that call," Beckert said.

People can also call the Disability Rights Wisconsin voter hotline at 844-347-8683 to get assistance.

For ride-share users, Lyft is offering 50% off of rides to the polls.

"I will go to all ends to make sure I get access to vote," Brown said.

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms