Sen. Darling to retire: Special election in Wisconsin's 8th Senate District issued

Governor Tony Evers ordered a special election to fill the 8th Senate District seat on Tuesday, April 4.
Andy Manis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this April 5, 2011 file photo, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, addresses fellow members in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wisconsins Republican governor and state lawmakers are facing increasing pressure to back off from deep spending cuts to education and other areas given new higher than expected revenue projections as the economy slowly rebounds. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 6:02 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 19:02:56-05

MADISON, Wis. — Following the retirement of State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) there is a vacancy in the 8th Senate District that needs to be filled.

“Senator Darling has earned the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle because she’s a diligent leader who’s always carried herself with poise, class, and grace. I’ve always appreciated her thoughtfulness in our conversations over the years,” said Gov. Evers. “Thank you for your service, Sen. Darling. Kathy and I wish you all the best in your retirement.”

The election will occur on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election. If necessary, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Circulation of nomination papers for candidates began Friday. Nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

