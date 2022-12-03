Sen. Darling to retire: Special election in Wisconsin's 8th Senate District issued

MADISON, Wis. — Following the retirement of State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) there is a vacancy in the 8th Senate District that needs to be filled.

Governor Tony Evers ordered a special election to fill the 8th Senate District seat on Tuesday, April 4.

“Senator Darling has earned the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle because she’s a diligent leader who’s always carried herself with poise, class, and grace. I’ve always appreciated her thoughtfulness in our conversations over the years,” said Gov. Evers. “Thank you for your service, Sen. Darling. Kathy and I wish you all the best in your retirement.”

The election will occur on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election. If necessary, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Circulation of nomination papers for candidates began Friday. Nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

