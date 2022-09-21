Watch Now

Push to vote: Milwaukee area groups work to register voters, motivate them ahead of November election

Groups across the Milwaukee area worked to register voters and motivate them to plan for Election Day.
Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day. There were numerous events in Milwaukee to push voters to register ahead of the general election in November.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 22:32:54-04

MILWAUKEE — It is now seven weeks until the November election, and Tuesday marked "National Voter Registration Day."

Groups across the Milwaukee area worked to register voters and motivate them to plan for Election Day.

TMJ4's Carole Meekins caught up with a Democracy Tour at Washington Park on Tuesday.

Organizer Tynetta Jackson says she met a lot of disillusioned voters.

"We're out here educating our community, telling the importance of voting," Jackson said. "We have gone through a lot as people to get that right to vote. If they try to keep us from voting, try to keep us from a polling place, there's a reason."

Jackson says voters are worried about reckless driving and car thieves.

Supports say we all need to vote in all elections, including local races, because ultimately, they are key to your quality of life.

You can watch Meekins' full report in the video at the top of this article.

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
