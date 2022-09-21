Push to vote: Milwaukee area groups work to register voters, motivate them ahead of November election

MILWAUKEE — It is now seven weeks until the November election, and Tuesday marked "National Voter Registration Day."

Groups across the Milwaukee area worked to register voters and motivate them to plan for Election Day.

TMJ4's Carole Meekins caught up with a Democracy Tour at Washington Park on Tuesday.

Organizer Tynetta Jackson says she met a lot of disillusioned voters.

"We're out here educating our community, telling the importance of voting," Jackson said. "We have gone through a lot as people to get that right to vote. If they try to keep us from voting, try to keep us from a polling place, there's a reason."

Jackson says voters are worried about reckless driving and car thieves.

Supports say we all need to vote in all elections, including local races, because ultimately, they are key to your quality of life.

