Obama campaigns in Milwaukee, rallying voters ahead of election day

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barak Obama campaigned in Milwaukee at North Division High School Saturday as part of a big push to help rally Democratic voters in Wisconsin.

Hundreds filled the gymnasium at North Division to listen to the former president show his support for all of the Wisconsin Democratic candidates.

"Tuning out Milwaukee is not an option," said Obama.

The former president emphasized that "democracy is on the line" all while addressing issues like abortion, inflation, and safety.

"The Democrats actually have plans to take on drug companies, to get oil industries to clean up their act, to pass laws to make housing more affordable, to make sure big corporations that are already getting tax breaks create jobs here in Wisconsin," said Obama.

The tight race has led both Republicans and Democrats to bring in reinforcements with Election Day less than two weeks away.

Republican governor candidate, Tim Michels was also campaigning in West Allis Saturday, seeming unconcerned that the former president was in town.

"No concerns. We are always happy to welcome any former to the state of Wisconsin. This campaign is not worried about Barak Obama coming at all, we have the momentum," exclaimed Michels.

Republican senator and candidate Ron Johnson led a rally in Franklin prior to Obama's visit fueling voters ahead of the president's visit with support from Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican Party.

"I know President Obama is going to be coming here tomorrow. The very people that Democrats say they represent, they are crushing with 40-year high inflation," said Johnson.

