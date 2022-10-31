Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Investigation underway after Wisconsin lawmaker says someone sent unrequested military ballots to her home

State Assembly Representative Janel Brandtjen received three military ballots at her home address.
Showdown over mail-in ballots heating up ahead general election
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tony Dejak/AP
Applications for voter ballots are seen at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Cleveland. As more states embrace mail-in balloting, an often overlooked detail has emerged as a partisan dividing line: postage. Questions over whether postage will be required for absentee ballot applications and ballots themselves, who pays for it and what happen to envelopes without stamps are the subject of lawsuits and Statehouse political brawls. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Showdown over mail-in ballots heating up ahead general election
Posted at 6:48 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 19:48:37-04

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office said State Assembly Representative Janel Brandtjen received three military ballots at her home address. None of the individuals live at her home or have previously lived at her address.

Brandtjen said she found the ballots last Thursday sent to her home from clerks in Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee, and Shorewood. In a message shared on her social media accounts on Monday, she said the ballots were addressed to "Holly" with three different last names.

"I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online," Brandtjen said in a statement Monday. "Feeling shocked about this situation is an understatement because it demonstrates stolen valor from those who protect this nation."

Brandtjen said she has reached out to the Thomas More Society and Justice Michael Gableman for legal options to stop the theft of military ballots in Wisconsin.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says it is working with the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.

Brandtjen is a Republican incumbent being challenged by Democrat Matthew Brown to represent District 22 in November's upcoming election. The district includes Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Lisbon, Richfield, Hubertus, Colgate, Erin, Butler, and Lannon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving