Investigation underway after Wisconsin lawmaker says someone sent unrequested military ballots to her home

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office said State Assembly Representative Janel Brandtjen received three military ballots at her home address. None of the individuals live at her home or have previously lived at her address.

Brandtjen said she found the ballots last Thursday sent to her home from clerks in Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee, and Shorewood. In a message shared on her social media accounts on Monday, she said the ballots were addressed to "Holly" with three different last names.

"I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online," Brandtjen said in a statement Monday. "Feeling shocked about this situation is an understatement because it demonstrates stolen valor from those who protect this nation."

Brandtjen said she has reached out to the Thomas More Society and Justice Michael Gableman for legal options to stop the theft of military ballots in Wisconsin.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says it is working with the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.

Brandtjen is a Republican incumbent being challenged by Democrat Matthew Brown to represent District 22 in November's upcoming election. The district includes Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Lisbon, Richfield, Hubertus, Colgate, Erin, Butler, and Lannon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

