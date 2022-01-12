Have questions for the six Milwaukee mayoral candidates? Share them with us

MILWAUKEE — Dear Milwaukee resident,

What do you love about Milwaukee? What needs to change to make the city a better place to live and work? What is the biggest challenge facing Milwaukee?

TMJ4 wants to hear your story. The mayoral primary election is on February 15. Six candidates want the job. What do you want from the next mayor?

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson and TMJ4's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. News Anchor Shannon Sims will be sitting down to talk with each candidate about their plans for the city. Here's your chance to be part of the conversation.

Tell us a little bit about your experience living or working in the city. What issue matters to you and why? Be specific. Send your questions to Charles or Shannon. TMJ4 will be talking to each candidate in the coming days and your question could make the difference.

Sincerely,

Charles Benson

Charles.benson@tmj4.com

Shannon Sims

Shanon.sims@tmj4.com

