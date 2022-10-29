Watch Now

Former President Barack Obama visiting Milwaukee today

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he's more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe Biden, Obama's former vice president, who faces the prospects of a November repudiation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 7:44 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 08:44:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama is visiting Milwaukee on Saturday to help boost the campaigns of fellow Democrats in Wisconsin.

Obama is scheduled to attend an election event at North Division High School at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to organizers, the former president will be joined by:

  • Gov. Tony Evers
  • Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin
  • Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez
  • Attorney General Josh Kaul
  • Congresswoman Gwen Moore

The "Wisconsin Early Vote" event comes just weeks before the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gov. Evers is facing off against Republican Tim Michels. Lt. Gov. Barnes will be on the ballot for Wisconsin U.S. Senator against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Kaul is running against Republican challenger Eric Toney.

