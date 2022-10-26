Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election.

District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on Nov. 15.

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney, the Wisconsin Election Commission sent a criminal referral to the District Attorney’s Office in April 2020, 17 months after the election, through their use of the Election Registration Information Center.

The District Attorney said the WEC sent this information indicating that “any allegation of voter fraud is a serious matter” and requested “a thorough criminal investigation with the assistance of your investigative staff and/or local law enforcement.” The matter was then investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.

Following an investigation, District Attorney Eric Toney said Malnar has been charged with casting a vote in Wisconsin and Michigan for the November 2020 election.

“This case is not indicative of a 'stolen election' but I will continue to defend our democracy and our election laws by ensuring the rule of law is upheld," Toney said in a statement. "We must ensure every ballot is treated and counted the same across Wisconsin with a level playing for all. When someone violates election laws it diminishes the votes of everyone else following the law.”

Two other people have been convicted of voter fraud from the November 2020 election in Fond du Lac County, according to the District Attorney. One person illegally registered their voting location with a Fond du Lac County PO Box and then voted in Fond du Lac County, despite not living in Fond du Lac County. The other defendant illegally voted while serving his felony sentence. Both defendants were convicted and sentenced, the District Attorney said.