Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Derrick Van Orden wins race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects

Van Orden won 52 percent of the vote, compared to his Democrat opponent Brad Pfaff, who received 48 percent of the vote.
Derrick Van Orden
Candidate photo
Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 11:30:47-05

Republican Derrick Van Orden has won the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects.

Van Orden won 52 percent of the vote, compared to his Democrat opponent Brad Pfaff, who received 48 percent of the vote, according to preliminary voting data.

IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:

The congressional seat became open due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who has held the seat since 1997. In 2020, Kind narrowly defeated Van Orden in the district.

Kind endorsed State Sen. Pfaff to replace him, stating he would be “a champion for farmers, small businesses, workers and western Wisconsin families.”

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Van Orden in the 2022 race.

Van Orden is a former Navy SEAL who served in the military for 26 years. According to his website, "he retired as Navy SEAL Senior Chief with five combat deployments and several others to troubled areas in the world."

Van Orden is the author of the book "A Book of Man: A NAVY SEAL's Guide to the Lost Art of Manhood."

Pfaff currently serves in the State Senate and is a Ranking Member of the Agriculture and Tourism committee. Pfaff led the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection agency prior to his election to the State Senate, according to his website. He has also held senior positions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. He grew up on a dairy farm in La Crosse County.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms