Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

50 percent of transgender Wisconsin voters could face difficulties on Election Day due to strict ID laws

In Milwaukee, it will cost you nearly $400 to change your name and gender.
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. "It can really be a lot for someone to undertake and stay on top of," said Bex Streit, the transgender and gender non-conforming program coordinator at the MKE LGBT Community Center. Making it even more difficult to cast a ballot in Wisconsin. According to a study from the UCLA School of Law, of the nearly 11,000 eligible transgender voters in the state, nearly half do not have IDs that reflect their correct name and gender. READ:
Election 2022 Voting Begins
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 17:53:15-04

MILWAUKEE — Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender.

"It can really be a lot for someone to undertake and stay on top of," said Bex Streit, the transgender and gender non-conforming program coordinator at the MKE LGBT Community Center.

Making it even more difficult to cast a ballot in Wisconsin. According to a study from the UCLA School of Law, of the nearly 11,000 eligible transgender voters in the state, nearly half do not have IDs that reflect their correct name and gender.

"If they say, 'Well your gender marker says female but the person standing in front of me doesn't look like a woman. Are you trying to commit voter fraud? What is going on?' You have to out yourself in front of a whole group of people," said Streit.

Streit is a transgender man who's gone through the name-change process. He believes the bigger issue is the extent people have to go through in order to meet these requirements.

If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.

  • In Milwaukee, it will cost you nearly $400 to go through the entire process.
  • You have to file a petition with your local courts and go before a judge.
  • You also have to publish your name or gender change in the local paper, for three consecutive weeks

"All of those things inspired me to want to do this kind of work," said Streit.

Now, Streit is dedicated to breaking down those barriers by advocating that the courts remove the newspaper publication requirement, waive all name and gender-changing fees, and ease Wisconsin's voter ID laws.

"We just need to make it easier for people to get to the polls," said Streit. "If only a certain portion of that population is voting then they are not being represented on a larger scale."

For help on how to navigate the name/gender-changing process at the MKE LGBT Community Center, visit their website.

To view the Wisconsin Court's self-help law center regarding name/gender-changing requirements, visit Wisconsin Court's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms