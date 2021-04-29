Watch

Wisconsin voters who haven't voted face removal from rolls

<p>Voting booths set up and ready to receive voters inside a polling station in Christmas, Florida on November 8, 2016.</p>
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 09:04:02-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 188,000 people in Wisconsin who are registered to vote but didn’t vote for the past four years will be receiving a mailing notifying them that they will be taken off the rolls unless they take action within 30 days.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved sending the routine mailing, which state law requires be sent every two years.

In 2019, more than 113,000 notices were sent and about 16,000 people requested that their registration continue.

That is a response rate of about 14%. In 2017, more than 381,000 notices were sent and about 28,000 requested continuation, a response rate of only about 7.5%.

