Wisconsin Elections Commission to send mailers to voters who may have moved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided to send postcards to more than 100,000 voters who may have moved but won't deactivate their registrations if they don't respond.

The commission on Thursday decided to send the first of three postcard mailings later this month to 103,010 voters who may have moved.

The postcards will warn the voters their registrations may be deactivated if they don't confirm their address or register at a new one.

The commission will send a memo to local election clerks this summer saying it will be up to them to deactivate voters flagged as potential movers or keep them on the rolls.

