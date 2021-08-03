State Sen. Chris Larson ends run for U.S. Senate, endorses Mandela Barnes

State Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) has ended his run for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Larson endorsed Senate candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in an announcement.

Larson and Mandela were candidates running for the seat currently held by Sen. Ron Johnson.

"Today I made the decision to suspend my campaign for United States Senate," said Larson in a statement. "While I won’t be the candidate who takes on Ron Johnson next fall, I remain as committed as ever to assuring his defeat and electing Democrats who will fight for progressive values up and down the ballot in 2022."

“I want to thank Sen. Larson for his support, and for the values and dedication to the people of Wisconsin that he brings to his work as a public servant. I look forward to working with him, and leaders across the state as we continue our fight for opportunity for every Wisconsin family, regardless of ZIP code," said Barnes in a statement.

In 2016, Johnson said he only planned to serve two terms. Johnson has not said if he plans to run for the seat again.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip