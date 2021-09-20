Watch

Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning for governor

Morry Gash/AP
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, has launched her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Rebecca Kleefisch
Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 16:57:09-04

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning for governor.

A campaign spokesperson for Kleefisch said she was exposed to the virus at a church on Sept. 12. She learned of the exposure four days later, took a test and received the positive result on Sept. 17.

Kleefisch is "feeling fine," the spokesperson told TMJ4 News. All of her upcoming events are canceled. The campaign is notifying recent close contacts.

Kleefisch received the COVID-19 vaccine last spring, her campaign said. Kleefisch is a survivor of colon cancer.

Kleefisch tweeted the day after the event at the church, "Stops in Hudson, Rice Lake, and Eau Claire yesterday to meet with Wisconsinites who are ready for better leadership. (Don’t worry - we had the game on!)"

Kleefisch entered the race for Wisconsin governor earlier this month.

