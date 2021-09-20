Rebecca Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning for governor

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning for governor.

A campaign spokesperson for Kleefisch said she was exposed to the virus at a church on Sept. 12. She learned of the exposure four days later, took a test and received the positive result on Sept. 17.

Kleefisch is "feeling fine," the spokesperson told TMJ4 News. All of her upcoming events are canceled. The campaign is notifying recent close contacts.

Kleefisch received the COVID-19 vaccine last spring, her campaign said. Kleefisch is a survivor of colon cancer.

Kleefisch tweeted the day after the event at the church, "Stops in Hudson, Rice Lake, and Eau Claire yesterday to meet with Wisconsinites who are ready for better leadership. (Don’t worry - we had the game on!)"

Kleefisch entered the race for Wisconsin governor earlier this month.

