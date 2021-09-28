Watch

Mayor Barrett submits 2024 Democratic National Convention bid

Mayor Barrett to 2024 DNC planners: "We are ready."
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:50:48-04

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett has formally put in Milwaukee's bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Milwaukee is one of more than 20 cities that have been invited to apply to host the 2024 convention. The city was set to host last year's convention, but, due to the pandemic, the event was virtual.

“Milwaukee is familiar with the extensive work and coordination necessary to prepare for a big political convention,” Mayor Barrett wrote to the DNC. “Milwaukee was ready put on a great event. And, we are set to do it again.”

The DNC typically brings in more than $150 million to host cities, drawing 35,000 delegates and thousands of other attendees.

“A convention of this scale will bring significant financial benefits to our community,” Mayor Barrett said. “The convention would also provide our city with a great opportunity to show the world our people, our natural beauty, our history, and our accomplishments.”

It’s believed the two other finalists for 2020, Miami and Houston, were also asked to submit a bid if they are interested. Cities have until Friday to officially accept the invitation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

