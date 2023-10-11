Crest Whitestrips are just $30 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s a lot to stock up on during the Prime Big Deal Days sale currently running on Amazon, and not a lot of time to do it. The site-wide savings will only be in effect through the end of Oct. 11.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales are always a good time to stock up on items you already use, like Crest’s popular 3D Whitestrips. They’re currently on sale for just $30, which gives buyers more than one reason to smile.

$30 (was $45) at Amazon

If you’ve never used Crest Whitestrips, they’re incredibly easy to apply. In fact, that’s the primary feature cited by fans of these teeth-whitening strips all over. You simply stick them onto your teeth and let the mild hydrogen peroxide gel work its magic for up to an hour. After that, most people see noticeable whitening that only gets better the more you use them. As an added bonus, the formula is made with sensitive teeth or gums in mind.

The Amazon deal is on the standard dental whitening kit, which includes 44 strips, plus a pair of “1-hour express” whiteners. Through the end of the day, you can get them for $30, a savings of $16 off the regular price.

Teeth need a little extra love? There’s an equally impressive discount on a 20-count box of 3D Crest Whitestrips with Light, which you can get for $40 (down from the regular cost of $70).

$40 (was $70) at Amazon

These include 10 strips each for your top and bottom teeth, along with a special blue light that helps the whitening effect work faster. They’re ideal for those who want same-day maximum results without waiting for the strips to take full effect after multiple treatments.

Both deals are available directly from Amazon, and there’s no coupon necessary for either. Amazon Prime members get the perk of free shipping. Work fast, though: These and the rest of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days discounts expire by the end of day Wednesday, Oct. 11.

