Couple found after being kidnapped at gunpoint in front of their kids

A couple that was reportedly abducted from their San Antonio home in front of their children has been found safe.

According to multiple reports, on Wednesday, a man and woman, both in their late 30s, were "forcefully" taken by two armed men who broke into their home, leaving their five children behind.

But on Thursday, sources confirmed to WOAI that the couple had been found safe on the west side of town.

"The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home and took the two adults and then fled the scene," San Antonio public information officer Ricardo Guzman told KSAT.

Police responded to the call at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and informed KENS that the suspects placed the couple in a white SUV before fleeing the scene.

The victims' names have not been disclosed, but the investigation is underway. No information on why the couple was abducted has been released.

Scripps News has reached out to San Antonio Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.

