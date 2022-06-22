This cheese board set is perfect for parties—and it’s on sale right now on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pulling together the perfect charcuterie board doesn’t start with the meat, cheese, and fresh fruits. To create a masterpiece for your table that will wow your guests, you need a quality cheese board set as the foundation for an irresistible platter that almost looks too good to eat.

When choosing a cheese board set for your kitchen — or even as a gift for a housewarming party or bridal shower — you want to find one that includes everything you need to not only present your hors d’oeuvres but which offers a variety of accessories to allow your guests to serve themselves easily. The ChefSofi Cheese Board Set available on Amazon brings together substance and style in one appetizing package.

This gourmet cheese board set from ChefSofi is marked down to $54.99 right now (a 27% discount from the normal $74.99 price!). A basic charcuterie board can cost that much, but we love all the extras that come with this set.

First, you get the board itself, which is made with acacia wood. Tucked inside the board you’ll find a set of four stainless steel knives that will make slicing any sort of cheese (hard or soft) a breeze for you and your guests. Also, when you open up the top portion of the cheese board set, you’ll find a place to put the four included bowls that hold whatever you’d like: fruit, dips, nuts, and more.

These bowls keep your charcuterie board neat and organized while still serving a variety of foods on your table.

With its 13-inch diameter cheese board, this set provides plenty of room to spread out a smorgasbord of snacks for everyone to enjoy. No need to crowd the cheese, crackers, and meat together. Everything has room to shine on this stage.

And, anyone who hosts a dinner party knows the food should look beautiful as well as taste good. The quality of this cheese board set will help bring everyone into the kitchen to ooh and ahh even before they taste the delicious food.

Nearly 6,000 people have left reviews about the ChefSofi Cheese Board Set, earning the collection a 4.8 out of 5-star overall rating on the website.

Amazon reviewer Jaimie called this charcuterie set “the best cheese board” in one 5-star review. The user attached a photo attached of it all decked out.

“Beautiful board! Have gotten many compliments since purchase,” the review said. “Amazing quality and great individual compartments.”

Another 5-star review and photo submitted by Amazon customer A. Kwala. showcased just how much food this cheese board set can hold.

“I bought this as a gift for my sis-in-law. This past Christmas we put together a quick charcuterie. I was blown away by the quality of the product,” the customer wrote. “Too perfect. We used it once again about a week later for my cousin’s birthday for a “chips” charcuterie — all his fav snacks on it. Pictures are of the Christmas charcuterie.”

The $55 price for the ChefSofi Cheese Board Set is only for a limited time, so if you need a gift idea or want to treat yourself, head over to Amazon now and pick this set up right away before it disappears.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.