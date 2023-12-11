Catholic priest killed in stabbing attack at church in Nebraska

Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, a Catholic priest, died after being stabbed in the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an attempted break-in at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies reportedly arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found Gutgsell suffering from injuries sustained in the attack.

"Father Guttsel was transported to UNMC by the Forth Calhoun Rescue where he later died from his injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that the alleged attacker was still at the church when deputies arrived. Kierre L. Williams, a 43-year-old from Sioux City, Iowa, was taken into custody and is now facing murder and weapons charges.

In a statement following the attack, the Archdiocese of Omaha asked the public for prayers.

"Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time," the statement says.

Fort Calhoun is about 20 miles north of Omaha. It has a population of approximately 1,000 people.

SEE MORE: Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Why a 'sick' girl helped murder her mom

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com