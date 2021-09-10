Buy 2 candles, get 2 free at Bath & Body Works

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to stock up on your favorite Bath & Body Works candles for the fall and winter, there is a fantastic sale happening right now that can save you some serious cash.

Now through Sept. 13, all Bath & Body Works three-wick and single-wick candles are buy two, get two free. Priced at either $14.50 for a single wick or $25.50 for a three-wick, you can get four single-wick candles for just $29 or four three-wick candles for $51.

With more than 150 options to chose from, picking up eight three-wick candles during the sale will save you a whopping $102. The deal is good in stores and online and includes all Bath & Body Works candles, including those from their Halloween line and brand-new fall collection, plus classic favorites like Japanese cherry blossom and whipped coffee.

Take a look at some of the new candles included in the sale:

Haunted Nights 3-Wick Candle

With scents of sage, mahogany and verbena, the Haunted Nights candle from their Halloween collection has a forest-like aroma. It’s perfect for burning on a crisp fall night or, of course, on Halloween.

Old Fashioned Cider Donut

If heading to an apple orchard is one of your favorite fall activities, this might be your scent. The Old-Fashioned Cider Donut candle has scents of an old-fashioned cake doughnut, baked apples and brown sugar cinnamon.

Pumpkin Carving 3-Wick Candle

The Pumpkin Carving candle from the Halloween collection smells like freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and brown sugar. While it’s perfect to burn while carving a pumpkin, it would work well during any fall month.

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Perfect for burning on a weekend morning while there is still a fall chill in the air, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles will fill your kitchen with scents of maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar.

Honey Wildflower

Perfect for any time of the year, the Honey Wildflower candle has scents of crisp pear, fresh wildflowers and sweet honey.

