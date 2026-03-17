From Rolex to Coach, big names launch buy-back and pre-owned programs

The resale market for luxury goods has exploded, and major brands are responding with buy-back programs and partnerships with resale platforms.

Even on local marketplaces like OfferUp, demand for high-end items is surging.

"Every month we're seeing well-known luxury brands among our top searches on the marketplace from high-end fashion and fragrances to accessories, furniture, luxury vehicles," said Kelly Stephenson, OfferUp’s senior vice president of brand.

Not long ago, buying secondhand luxury goods carried a stigma. Now, it has become a status symbol — especially among younger shoppers who see it as stylish, sustainable and financially smart.

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"One woman recently tagged us in a post and said, 'I never would have been able to afford this handbag for its retail price, but I could afford it secondhand,'" Stephenson said.

Thrifting overall has grown 143% since 2018, driven in part by economic pressures, according to Capital One Shopping Research. It found 83% of Gen Z consumers either thrift or wish to do so.

"At some point, we're going to run out of landfill space. And I feel like that has caught on, especially with the younger generation," said Jennifer Johnson, founder of the consignment and resale store True Fashionistas.

Luxury brands have taken notice. Some are partnering with resale platforms, while others have launched their own buy-back programs or pre-owned marketplaces.

Rolex, for example, launched Rolex Certified Pre-Owned, which allows buyers to buy secondhand watches certified by the brand itself.

Coach launched Coach (Re) Loved, which sells gently used bags, vintage bags, or bags rescued and restored to their original condition.

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"All of these brands, and not just luxury -- you're going to have your regular mall brands -- who are also teaming up with people to get on the bandwagon of resale," Johnson said.

For brands that have yet to engage with the resale market, Stephenson offered a clear warning.

"I would counsel those brands to pay attention to those shopping journeys and try and be part of that full life cycle of these exceptional items and goods that they're creating," Stephenson said.

As the secondhand luxury market continues to soar, authentication remains an important consideration for buyers. Marketplaces like TheRealReal have experts on hand to examine every item. For those buying directly from a seller, experts recommend asking for high-quality photos, checking the seller's reputation, and looking for consistent stitching, hardware and logos.

According to an annual report from OfferUp, 93% of Americans bought something secondhand in 2025. While apparel and handbags may come to mind first, most secondhand transactions are happening in categories like furniture, electronics, tools, and sporting goods.