Uber accused of denying rides to passengers with service dogs, wheelchairs

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Uber, alleging the company denied rides to disabled passengers, including those who use service dogs and wheelchairs.

The DOJ said it is seeking $125 million from Uber for customers it says the company illegally discriminated against.

Uber is accused of violating Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which says private transportation companies “must comply with basic nondiscrimination requirements that prohibit exclusion, segregation, and unequal treatment. They also must comply with specific requirements related to architectural standards for new and altered buildings; reasonable modifications to policies, practices, and procedures; effective communication with people with hearing, vision, or speech disabilities; and other access requirements.

"Additionally, public accommodations must remove barriers in existing buildings where it is easy to do so without much difficulty or expense, given the public accommodation’s resources.”

“Rideshare companies like Uber are prohibited from denying riders with disabilities the same access to transportation that riders without disabilities enjoy,” said U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian of the Northern District of California. “This complaint underscores the United States’ commitment to enforcing the ADA’s promise of equal access.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Uber said drivers must agree to anti-discrimination policies.

“Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful and welcoming experience on Uber — full stop,” the company said.