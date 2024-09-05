CPSC commissioners want to investigate Shein, Temu for allegedly selling dangerous infant, toddler products

Two members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission expressed concerns over e-commerce platforms Shein, Temu, and others after learning of "recent media reports that deadly baby and toddler products are easy to find on these platforms."

Peter A. Feldman and Douglas Dziak issued a joint statement this week saying they wish to learn more about these companies' practices.

"We expect agency staff to investigate the companies' safety and compliance controls; relationships with third-party sellers and consumers; and any representations they make when products are imported," the statement reads. "Third-party sellers, domestic and foreign, are proliferating on online platforms. This form of commerce can benefit consumers and sellers in many ways, but CPSC must make clear its expectations regarding these platforms’ responsibilities to ensure safety."

Temu has gained popularity in the last year, as highlighted by advertisements in this year's Super Bowl. While Temu promises that its low prices on everything from clothing to technology allow customers to "shop like a billionaire," some of those customers say the promise is a ploy to allow the app itself to shop — for users' private data.

Temu's appeal has centered on its low or — even free, if you promote it — prices for every kind of product.

In a statement to TIME, a Temu spokesperson said it can offer the low prices because of its "deep network of merchants, logistic partners, and [Pinduoduo's] established ecosystem built over the years."

But instead of being known for the costs, it's the quality that seems to be taking hold of the business' reputation.

The CPSC said that its primary task is to protect "consumers from items that pose an unreasonable risk of injury."

Temu has a 2.4-star Better Business Bureau rating, and most of the customer reviews claim some issue, like its "horrible" customer service, delivery errors, pricing tricks and low-quality items.

There are some high reviews, however, which mostly detail skeptics being pleasantly surprised upon receiving their orders.

Since Temu suppliers are mostly overseas, the prices are offset by an average 23-day shipping window, which could deter some users who are accustomed to the Amazon Prime two-day delivery schedule.

Shein is a competitor that sued Temu last month for allegedly stealing its designs. The lawsuit alleges that Temu sells copycat items on its site. The latest lawsuit is among several the two companies have engaged in over the last year, according to various reports.