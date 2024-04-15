Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle expecting first baby

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner are expecting their first baby.

The pair shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

"Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," the couple said in their post.

The caption appeared alongside an image of Brittney and Cherelle holding hands over a string of sonogram photos.

The couple got married in 2019.

The baby news comes a month before Brittney Griner's book, "Coming Home," is set to drop on May 7. In her memoir, the Phoenix Mercury center recounts her nearly yearlong detainment in Russia after being jailed for drug charges two years ago. As the nation campaigned for her freedom, President Joe Biden had deemed her "wrongfully detained" by the Russian government.

Griner, who for years played basketball in Russia, said the book will also cover the time before her nightmare detainment, in a place she once called her "second home." Last year, Griner told reporters she plans to never play overseas again. She was held in Russia from February 2022 to December 2022.

Cherelle Griner helped bring attention to her wife's detainment at the time, speaking out to the media and with the White House in her fight to bring Brittney home.

The couple's exciting news comes ahead of an important day for women's basketball, with the WNBA Draft happening Monday night.

