Tornado touches down in Wisconsin; first time ever in February

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down just to the west of Edgerton along the Dane-Rock Co border on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Jefferson County just before 6:00 p.m..

The tornado warning issued has since expired.

The tornado warning was in effect for Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, and Jefferson until 6:30 p.m. CST.

Alyssa in Evansville sent us this video of what appears to be a funnel cloud descending. Jefferson County remains under a Tornado Warning until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The tornado was reported to be moving northeast at 45 MPH.

According to Evansville police, at least 20 homes and businesses have been damaged due to the tornado's touchdown.

This is the first time a tornado has ever touched down in Wisconsin in February.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, and Racine counties.

