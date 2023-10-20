Book an entire mountain on Vrbo with Olympic legend Shaun White

Dreaming of taking a ski or snowboarding trip this winter? Vrbo is offering up a vacation destination that is not only a fantastic deal, but also a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

If you’re the first one to secure a reservation when the listing opens, you can book an entire mountain with five-time Olympian Shaun White serving as your personal snowboard guide.

The trip will take place in Utah at Eagle Point Resort, where you will have the entire mountain resort to yourself. You’ll stay at The Boulders, a five-star ski-in/ski-out Vrbo cabin. It features a fireplace, soaking tub, eight-person bunk room and game room with table tennis, air hockey and darts.

The reservation includes all lift fees, skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing passes, rental equipment and mountain ski hosts. You will also have access to the resort’s bar and grill and other on-site amenities. The experience even comes with $5,000 worth of boards, gear and merchandise from White’s snowboard and outerwear line, Whitespace.

The trip costs just $12.60 per night ($37.80 total before tax), which is a nod to White’s signature move, the Double McTwist 1260. Each reservation covers up to 15 people for a four-day, three-night stay from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2024. You will have the mountain all to yourself for two full days.

While the winner can bring 14 friends, only one person will secure the trip, so you will need to be the first person to book it at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 27. Just head to the listing at Vrbo’s website right before the reservation opens.

If you aren’t quick enough to snag the getaway, Vrbo has dozens of other ski resorts you can book instead. You’ll find vacations in multiple states including Colorado, Vermont, North Carolina and more.

