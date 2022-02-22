Cuisinart Food Processors Are Essential Tools For Every Kitchen

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to versatile kitchen gadgets, look no further than the mighty food processor. From making appetizers like bean and vegetable dips to sides like mashed potatoes to dessert fillings like a berry galette, there is a lot your food processor can help you do beyond what you may expect.

While many people consider a food processor to be just another blender, it’s far beyond that. While blenders are perfect for making liquid foods such as smoothies, food processors are better for solids foods that have some texture.

Cuisinart is one of the oldest and most respected brands in food processors, and rightly so. With an array of high-quality products that are rigorously tested, the company’s food processors are highly efficient, long lasting and durable. Not only that, Cuisinart gadgets are easy to use without a learning curve and are simple to clean.



This Cuisinart food processor comes with a slicer disc, new chopping blade, detachable stem, shredding disc and more. It also includes a recipe book to help you figure out some things you can try making with your new gadget. A great feature on this food processor is that the speed automatically adjusts to ensure the food has the right consistency.

With a large capacity of 14 cups, this Cuisinart food processor is perfect for big families or those who enjoy entertaining guests. There is an extra-large feeding tube so it’s easy to add in large ingredients. Cleanup is simple as all part of the food processor, except for the base, are safe to clean in the dishwasher.

This Cuisinart food processor is ideal for small kitchens and smaller recipes. It is a compact size and has a capacity of eight cups. The Cuisinart FP-8SV food processor comes with reversible shredding and slicing discs, which are ideal for getting food finely chopped. All removable parts on this food processor are dishwasher safe.

With a grinding mode and a chopping mode, this Cuisinart food processor is the perfect prep helper. It has a small footprint and doesn’t take up a lot of counter space, so it’s ideal for even the tiniest kitchen. From making pesto to chopping onions, it can save you a lot of time using your knives.

Useful for any size job, this 13-cup Cuisinart food processor can handle any quantity of ingredients. The stainless steel blades are durable and offer high performance, chopping, slicing, pureeing and shredding. The sleek metallic look of the food processor also works well with virtually any kitchen décor.

Designed for the food-prep tasks of every day, this small food processor can chop or grind to help you make delicious meals. The small size ensures it can fit in any kitchen without overwhelming, which definitely can’t be said about some food processors.

There are several ways you can put your Cuisinart food processor to work in the kitchen. From grinding meat to even making ice cream, there are a ton of surprising tasks it can help you accomplish. Whether you want to finely chop vegetables for a salad or make a healthy nut butter from scratch, try using the food processor. If you’re going for a healthy dessert, you can make your own from bananas with this tool as well.

