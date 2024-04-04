Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back for 2024: Here’s when to get free ice cream

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Free Cone Day is back! Ben & Jerry’s has announced that this year’s Free Cone Day will take place at Scoop Shops nationwide this April.

Simply head to your local Ben & Jerry’s between noon-8 p.m. on April 16 and you’ll receive a free cone, with no purchase necessary. The brand says you can get in line as many times as you’d like, so feel free to spend all day getting free ice cream!

The deal is good for all flavors, so you can stick with a classic like Chunky Monkey, or try something new like Non-Dairy Strawberry Cheezecake, Impretzively Fudged or PB S’more. Flavors vary by location, so you’ll have to look at the local menu before deciding which ones to try.

The tradition started in 1979, and this year, Ben & Jerry’s hopes to give away a million scoops of ice cream.

“We gave out over 970,000 scoops across the globe [for Free Cone Day 2023], but we know together with our fans we can break 1 million scoops,” Dave Stever, Ben & Jerry’s CEO, said in a press release. “We’re asking our fans to really bring it this year: invite their friends, family, neighbors, and help us beat our goal of 1 million scoops on Free Cone Day 2024.”

Ben & Jerry's

Dairy Queen also offers a free cone day every March, so this could be your second free ice cream of the spring.

If you want to try some of Ben & Jerry’s new flavors without heading to a local scoop shop, many are also available in grocery stores nationwide, including the new Impretzively Fudged or PB S’more flavors.

Ben & Jerry's

With pretzel swirls and a chocolate ice cream base, the Impretzively Fudged flavor also has fudge-covered pretzel pieces for some crunch.

Meanwhile, the PB S’more ice cream is the brand’s take on the classic campfire dessert. Featuring a toasted marshmallow ice cream, PB S’more also has graham cracker pieces, a marshmallow swirl and pieces of chocolate peanut butter cups.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.