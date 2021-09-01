Watch

Badgers dismiss freshman RB Crawford from team after fight

Crawford was not listed on the Badgers depth chart released earlier this week.
Wisconsin Badgers
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 11:06:55-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team after police said he armed himself with a knife during a fight in a dorm.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the dismissal and said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended.

University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the 18-year-old Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.

Crawford's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, says “there is much more to this story” and he asks that authorities consider all the facts.

