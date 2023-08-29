Students move in at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — "Should these go in the bins," asked Chloe Pryor, an incoming freshman at UWM.

It was the first of many questions she'd be asking as she unloaded the essentials for her new life on campus. That along with "will everything fit?"

"I hope everything fits," Chloe said. "He doesn't think it will but I think it will."

Chloe and her dad Karzell Pryor said move-in-day at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is both exciting and scary.

"I'm kind of nervous to see how everything goes," Chloe said.

Chloe is one of nearly 4,000 students moving into residence halls on Tuesday. It's the first time in three years all four residence halls have reopened since the COVID-19 closures and renovations.

"It’s a well-oiled machine. Several hundred students will be coming in throughout the day on the hour," Angelica Duria, UWM Communications Director said. "It’s just nice to see the foot traffic and the excitement as they start the new school year.”

The excitement was also in Chloe's eyes as she saw her new home.

"Oh, it's right there," Chloe shouted.

Chloe spent time getting to know her new roommate and taking in their new space for the very first time.

"Oh my goodness, it's small," she said.

Chloe's dad Karzell Pryor drove all the way up from Mississippi to see his daughter move in and he said he was celebrating a first of his own.

"That’s the only child I have that’s going to college," Karzell said. "I started college but I had to kind of push college back a little bit to make sure she was okay and taken care of but I’m pretty excited."

Chloe said move-in-day brings her one step closer to her ultimate goal of graduation and making he family proud.

"Not really many graduates in my family so I’ll be one of a few," Chloe said proudly.

And her dad says he can't wait to see it happen.

"Just go Chloe, the world is yours," Karzell said.

