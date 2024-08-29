SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The South Milwaukee School District is getting ready to roll out its new STEM program by embedding three teachers across their elementary schools to teach kindergarten through 5th graders all about science, technology, engineering, and math.

"This space around us that looks kind of empty now is going to get filled with their thoughts and ideas and the things they're really excited about," said Deidre Roemer, Superintendent, South Milwaukee School District.

TMJ4 News Deidre Roemer, Superintendent, South Milwaukee School District

Katy Casleton, Jolene Wasilewski and Jennifer Haynor joined the STEM team after South Milwaukee voters approved a referendum earlier this year.

Watch: New STEM program at South Milwaukee School District will soon take flight

New STEM program at South Milwaukee School District will soon take flight

It will invest $2 million a year for the next five years into growing educational initiatives, like the stem program, as well as operations, maintenance, and school safety.

"When I saw them open up this position within South Milwaukee, introducing STEM in elementary, I was overjoyed. Words can't describe how excited I became,” said Caselton.

TMJ4 News Katy Casleton, STEM Teacher, South Milwaukee School District

"It's been a really engaging summer for us working together to kind of get it up and running off the ground," said Wasilewski.

Right now, the teachers say that they are taking the lessons one trimester at a time and plan to collaborate with their students to guide where the curriculum goes next.

TMJ4 News Jolene Wasilewski, STEM Teacher, South Milwaukee School District

“I know how important it is to bring the real world into the classroom and help children understand how all of the content they're learning in the regular education classes can integrate into amazing problem solving, team building, and learning opportunities,” said Haynor.

TMJ4 News Jennifer Haynor, STEM Teacher, South Milwaukee School District

Roemer says she is excited to give some of our community's youngest residents the chance to think about the future at an early age.

"To make sure that they're curious and they're exploring and that they're understanding that the skills they develop with their time in school actually do translate into real jobs," said Roemer.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip