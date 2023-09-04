MPS schools to dismiss early on first day back due to extreme heat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday that all schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to extreme heat.

Tuesday marks the first day back to school. MPS said in part, "All MPS after-school, recreation, and athletic programs are cancelled. Families should watch for communications from their child’s school."



According to MPS, all schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:

Schools that begin at 7:25 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m.

Schools that begin at 8:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:05 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:10 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:15 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s on Tuesday. MPS said its threshold for canceling school due to heat is a heat index of 95 degrees or higher.

The last two years have seen school cancellations because of heat, and for early start students, there have already been two cancellations related to extreme heat.

As of 2021, just 17% of MPS school buildings were fully equipped with air conditioning.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip