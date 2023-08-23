Marquette University students push through the heat during move-in day

MILWAUKEE — Move-in day was in full swing Wednesday and all hands were on deck. More hands made for lighter work on one of the hottest days of the summer.

Alexis Smith, an incoming freshman at Marquette University, says she was excited the big day was final here.

“I’m a little nervous but I’m ready," said Smith. "I’m excited. Yeah, we’re moving in.”

It didn't matter how many trips back and forth between the car and the dorm room, Arenie Vartanian said there were just some things she couldn't live without.

“All of my clothes, my favorite clothes, my really trusty pillow, and lots of fans because it’s really hot today," said Vartanian.

However, beyond that, how they're going to beat the heat is yet to be determined.

“I think maybe open windows if someone says that’s smart," said Vartanian.

“Probably sit in front of the fan in my dorm," said Smith. "That’s all I got for now.”

The high temperatures were just one of several things to navigate on Wednesday. Families also have to work around increased traffic and road closures due to the Republican Presidential Debate at Fiserv Forum.

“It took me like 10 minutes to go like 10 blocks," said Vartanian. "So there’s definitely a lot more people.”

No matter what obstacles came, Elizabeth Pelkonen, mother of incoming freshman Nathan Boettcher, said there's still a lot to be grateful for.

“We just feel very fortunate, I feel very lucky that I get to bring my child to Marquette no matter what the circumstance," said Pelkonen.

