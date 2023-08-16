Cristo Rey Jesuit High School welcomes back the largest number of students in 15 years

MILWAUKEE — Students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School are off to a brand new year. The school welcomed 123 freshmen, making this return of the Trailblazers the biggest one yet.

Emily Gonzalez, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Senior, says a new school year comes with a mix of emotions.

"I’m feeling kind of excited but kind of like pressured but not too pressured," Gonzalez said.

She believes it's because sometimes school can be all business.

"Definitely college applications and making sure I get into the college that I want to get into," Gonzalez said.

However, she says the welcoming atmosphere on her first day was a sign of all the fun school can bring too.

"Obviously hang out with me friends," Gonzalez said. "I mean, I’ve missed them all summer.”

Andy Stith, Cristo Rey School President, said there's no better feeling than greeting students and shaking hands on day one.

"There’s no substitute for the beginning of the school year," Stith said. "The energy that the community feels, that the students feel, that the staff feels. It’s a lot of great energy and hope-filled anticipation for the new school year."

This year, Stith shook more hands than ever before since enrollment is the largest it's ever been.

"We are about 470 students so we’re very excited about that," Stith said.

Gonzalez said it's the perfect amount of students to make a lot of friends and make this year the best one yet.

"The community here is very opening, so just open up yourself," Gonzalez said.

